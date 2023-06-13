Homicide investigation underway in connection with toddler's death in Bay Terraces

A man was arrested Monday on suspicion of killing the 2-year-old son of a woman he was dating, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD).

SDPD received a call Monday of the toddler not breathing and officers responded to a home on the 2900 block of Morton Way in the Bay Terraces. Upon arrival, officers performed lifesaving measures on the young boy before he was taken to a nearby hospital. The child was later pronounced dead.

As the investigation unfolded, officials determined the toddler was suffering from injuries that indicated he was being abused. After gathering more information on the case, detectives identified 20-year-old McArvin Caringal-Sanchez as the individual responsible for the abuse, according to police.

The suspect was dating the boy’s mother at the time of the child’s death. Caringal-Sanchez is now behind bars in County Jail and is facing a murder charge in connection with the case.

Police did not release the name of the toddler. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact SDPD’s Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.