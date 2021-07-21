Homicide Investigation Underway in Bay Terraces After Body Found in Car

The San Diego Police Department is investigating a homicide in the Bay Terraces neighborhood.
Just before 6 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to check on a foul odor coming from a vehicle near Casey Street and Appian Drive, SDPD said. The caller also reported seeing bullet holes in the car's window.
Responding officers found a body in the car. SDPD has not identified the body, but said witnesses reported a man living out of the car in recent months.
SDPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the death. Residents reported hearing possible gunshots in the area within the past several days, according to SDPD.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.