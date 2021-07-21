SDPD

Homicide Investigation Underway in Bay Terraces After Body Found in Car

By Rafael Avitabile

NBC Universal, Inc.

The San Diego Police Department is investigating a homicide in the Bay Terraces neighborhood.

Just before 6 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to check on a foul odor coming from a vehicle near Casey Street and Appian Drive, SDPD said. The caller also reported seeing bullet holes in the car's window.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Responding officers found a body in the car. SDPD has not identified the body, but said witnesses reported a man living out of the car in recent months.

SDPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the death. Residents reported hearing possible gunshots in the area within the past several days, according to SDPD.

Local

news Jul 19

The New NBC 7 San Diego Local News and Weather App Is Live!

Olympics Jul 20

NBC 7's Steven Luke in Tokyo: What It's Like Before the Olympics

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

This article tagged under:

SDPDHomicide Investigationbay terraces
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap San Diego Padres Tokyo Olympics Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us