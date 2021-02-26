Homicide Investigation Underway Following Hot Prowl in Barrio Logan

An investigation is underway after a hot prowl suspect was shot and killed in Barrio Logan.

Police received a call of the incident sometime around 11:30 p.m. Thursday and responded to a home on the 2100 block of National Avenue. There, officers learned the perpetrator entered the home through a window.

Authorities said someone was fatally shot in the bathroom of the home. It is unclear if the deceased was shot by someone in the house or if they were shot first and then tried to get into the home as a result.

Details on the deceased, such as age, sex and name, were not immediately released. The investigation is ongoing.