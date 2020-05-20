Homicide Investigation Underway After Body Discovered in Lincoln Park

San Diego police are investigating a homicide after a passerby discovered the body of a man in an undeveloped area in Lincoln Park.

The grim discovery was reported just before 7:30 p.m. in the area of 400 Euclid Ave. The caller told authorities there was a possibly deceased person in the area that he discovered while taking a walk.

San Diego Fire-Rescue personnel responded to the area and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim, who was described as a “dark-skinned male who appears to be his early twenties” had apparent trauma to his upper body, authorities said.

The police department’s Homicide Detectives are investigating the death as a homicide. Authorities said “little is known about the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.”

Anyone with information on the homicide is urged to contact the San Diego Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting CrimeStoppers at 888-580-8477.