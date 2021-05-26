Homicide Investigation: San Diego Police ID Man Found Dead in Chollas Creek Open Space Park

The suspicious death of a man found in the Chollas Creek Open Space Park in San Diego last week has now turned into a homicide investigation. The man has also been identified.

The San Diego Police Department said the man – whose body was found on May 19 just of a trail in some tall grass in the Chollas Creek Open Space Park – was San Diego resident Alfred Reyes, 40.

SDPD Lt. Andra Brown said detectives still don’t know much about how Reyes died, but the San Diego Medical Examiner’s Office has determined his manner of death is homicide. Reyes suffered wounds to his upper body, though further details about what type of injuries those were have not been released.

Brown said homicide detectives are gathering evidence and trying to find witnesses.

Reyes was found dead just after 9:30 a.m. on May 19 after a passerby called SDPD to report the man’s body just off a trail at the open space park in San Diego’s Ridgeview/Webster area. At the scene, police deemed the death suspicious.

One week later, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with details on this case can reach out to the SDPD’s Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.