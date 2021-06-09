Homicide Investigation: Man Found in Burning Car in Escondido, Woman's Body Found in San Marcos Home

A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead inside a home in San Marcos shortly after police pulled a man out of a burning car about a half-mile away in Escondido.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, officers with the Escondido Police Department were investigating reports of a car fire along the 1800 block of Foothill View Place in Escondido at around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Inside the burning car, they found a man.

Firefighters helping officers at the scene were able to pull the man out of the burning car; he was taken to a local hospital with severe burns and, as of Wednesday morning, officials said he was in grave condition.

Based on the circumstances of the man found inside the car, the SDSO said deputies and officers went to what they described as a “related residence” in San Marcos right after.

The home was on the 800 block of El Toro Lane, just about a half-mile southwest of where the burning car was found. The neighborhood is east of North Twin Oaks Valley Road.

Officials went inside to conduct a wellness check on the resident and there, they found a woman's body. The SDSO launched a homicide investigation.

The woman's cause of death has not been released by investigators. The sheriff's department said Wednesday that there are no outstanding suspects.

The investigation is ongoing; officials have not released details on whether the man or woman knew one another or their names and ages.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact SDSO’s Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330. The department’s after hours line can be reached at (858) 565-5200 and anonymous tips can be made by contacting CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-8477.