Homicide Investigation Launched After Man Found Dead on Side of Road in Vista

By City News Service

A homicide investigation underway in Vista on Jan. 5, 2022.
A man was found dead on the side of the road in Vista, prompting a homicide investigation Thursday.

Shortly after midnight, authorities responded to a radio call of a person down on the road in the 1900 block of West Vista Way, according to the San Diego Sheriff's Department.

When deputies arrived on the scene, a man believed to be 35 to 40 years old was found dead with trauma to his upper torso, according to the department.

Nearby witnesses said they heard what sounded like fireworks prior to deputies arriving at the scene, according to authorities.

It was unknown if the injuries to the man were from gunfire, according to the department.

His identity was not confirmed and no suspect information was available, according to authorities.

The sheriff's Homicide Unit was investigating the death.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Homicide Unit at 858-565-5200 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

