San Diego Police Department

1 Killed in North Park, Suspect at Large: SDPD

The deadly shooting happened on Kansas Street, just west of 30th Street in San Diego's uptown area

By NBC 7 Staff

WhatsApp Image 2017-12-28 at 7.16.31 AM (1)
Monica Garske

A man was shot and killed in San Diego’s North Park community Monday morning, police confirmed, and the suspect is at large.

SDPD Officer Scott Lockwood said the gunfire was reported just before 7:15 a.m. along the 4500 block of Kansas Street, just west of 30th Street.

A man was shot and died at the scene, Lockwood told NBC 7.

As of 8:15 a.m., the suspect in the deadly shooting remained outstanding, Lockwood added.

SDPD homicide detectives are at the scene.

No further details were immediately released.

This article tagged under:

San Diego Police Department
