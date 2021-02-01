1 Killed in North Park, Suspect at Large: SDPD

A man was shot and killed in San Diego’s North Park community Monday morning, police confirmed, and the suspect is at large.

SDPD Officer Scott Lockwood said the gunfire was reported just before 7:15 a.m. along the 4500 block of Kansas Street, just west of 30th Street.

A man was shot and died at the scene, Lockwood told NBC 7.

As of 8:15 a.m., the suspect in the deadly shooting remained outstanding, Lockwood added.

SDPD homicide detectives are at the scene.

No further details were immediately released.