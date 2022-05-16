Normal Heights

Homicide Investigation Near Normal Heights Following Reports of Shots Fired

Authorities said they found the victim injured in an alleyway

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

A shooting is under investigation following the death of a man near Normal Heights, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD).

The case was reported sometime before 4:30 a.m. Monday near the intersection of 35th Street and Orange Avenue, authorities said. There, one person called to report they heard three gunshots.

Police officers responded to the scene and found a man with at least one gunshot wound to the chest in an alleyway. SDPD Lt. Chris Sharp confirmed the department is investigating the case as a homicide.

Details on what led up to the shooting were not immediately clear. Authorities have not released the name of the deceased.

