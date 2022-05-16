Homicide Investigation Near Normal Heights Following Reports of Shots Fired

A shooting is under investigation following the death of a man near Normal Heights, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD).

The case was reported sometime before 4:30 a.m. Monday near the intersection of 35th Street and Orange Avenue, authorities said. There, one person called to report they heard three gunshots.

Police officers responded to the scene and found a man with at least one gunshot wound to the chest in an alleyway. SDPD Lt. Chris Sharp confirmed the department is investigating the case as a homicide.

Details on what led up to the shooting were not immediately clear. Authorities have not released the name of the deceased.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh for updates.