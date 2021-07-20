chicano park

Homicide Investigation in Chicano Park After Man Killed Overnight

It is unclear if the victim was stabbed or shot, SDPD said

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

A homicide investigation is underway after a person was killed Monday night in Chicano Park, according to the San Diego Police Department.

SDPD said police received a call of a shooting at the park shortly after 10 p.m. and responded to the area. At the scene, officers found a man suffering from injuries but it is unclear if those wounds stemmed from a shooting or stabbing.

The man was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died. Authorities did not release the name or age of the deceased.

The cause of the victim’s death remains unclear. No arrests have been made in connection to the homicide.

The investigation is ongoing.

