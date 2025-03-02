Hillcrest

Man arrested, another dead from assault in Hillcrest

Witnesses reported seeing a man strangling another man and hitting his head in front of a Hillcrest gas station, according to police.

By Natanya Faitelson

A man was arrested after strangling a man and hitting his head against the ground near a Hillcrest gas station, according to a press release from the San Diego Police Department.

Authorities said they received a call from witnesses on Saturday at about 4:54 p.m., in which they reported seeing a man strangling another man and hitting his head in front of a gas station at 330 Washington Street.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found the victim, described as a 61-year-old man, unconscious in front of the business. Aid was rendered to him, and he was later taken to the hospital, but did not survive his injuries, according to police.

A man was then arrested near the intersection of West Washington Street and Albatross Street, after matching a suspect description provided by witnesses, according to the press release.

He has been identified as 55-year-old Solomon Guerrero. He was booked into San Diego County Jail for murder.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

