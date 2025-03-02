A man was arrested after strangling a man and hitting his head against the ground near a Hillcrest gas station, according to a press release from the San Diego Police Department.

Authorities said they received a call from witnesses on Saturday at about 4:54 p.m., in which they reported seeing a man strangling another man and hitting his head in front of a gas station at 330 Washington Street.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found the victim, described as a 61-year-old man, unconscious in front of the business. Aid was rendered to him, and he was later taken to the hospital, but did not survive his injuries, according to police.

A man was then arrested near the intersection of West Washington Street and Albatross Street, after matching a suspect description provided by witnesses, according to the press release.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

He has been identified as 55-year-old Solomon Guerrero. He was booked into San Diego County Jail for murder.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.