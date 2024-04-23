Police searching for suspect who shot, killed man in City Heights apartment complex

San Diego Police are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a man at an apartment complex in City Heights Tuesday morning.

Police received a call just before 2:30 a.m. about a shooting at an apartment complex near 36th and Polk Avenue. Once police arrived on the scene, they found a man inside an apartment courtyard. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators told NBC 7 they believe the suspect approached the man and shot him once. Police could not confirm where the victim was shot at. It is believed the suspect knew the victim and this does not appear to be a random shooting, SDPD Lt. Judd Campbell said.

The suspect is described as a man in his 30s, last seen wearing a black shirt, white pants and a black backpack. He was last seen running into a back alley and heading south to University Avenue.

Police described the victim as a 33-year-old.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.