Homeowners share responsibility for broken sidewalks in San Diego. Here's what you can do about it

Over 37,000 sidewalks are in disrepair across the City of San Diego. You may have noticed some of them.

The cost to fix all those sidewalks is $185 million. It's a big burden on the city’s budget.

CA property owners are required to fix or replace sidewalks if...

According to California state law, property owners are already required to fix or replace sidewalks under many circumstances, including drainage from a private property causing damage or a tree from a private party damaging the sidewalk — but it remains unclear if they are liable for injuries that occur.

Some city leaders think that along with enforcing that property owners pay for the repairs, they also want them to share in liability if someone is injured on the sidewalk adjacent to their property.

Worried about the costs? The City’s current “50/50 cost sharing program” allows the city and property owners to share responsibility in some cases.

Many homeowners are unaware of the law but feel like it should be the City that is responsible for the costly repairs.

“I don’t think it’s fair,” San Diego neighbor Desiree Patch said.

"It sounds like a lack of responsibility that the City is choosing to take," Patch said.

The cost to repair a sidewalk can cost thousands of dollars. But the City wants to get them fixed.

Can the cost be reduced?

They're floating the idea of reducing the current permit cost of approximately $2,000 to approximately $100 as an incentive to get property owners to fix sidewalks bordering their property.

The City would also allow property owners to self-certify that repairs were done correctly.

In the City’s recent staff report, they state that many of the sidewalks in the City are almost 100 years old and the typical lifespan of a sidewalk is 50 to 80 years.

In a statement sent to NBC 7 representatives said: "Safe and efficient mobility throughout San Diego remains a priority for the city. In an effort to address the backlog of broken sidewalk segments and increase the pace of sidewalk repair, the City is planning to implement significant reductions in permitting fees and more streamlined inspection processes to assist homeowners in making sure sidewalks adjacent to their property are safe, even and in good condition."