Homeowners Rush to Beat the Mid-April Deadline When New State Solar Rules Kick In

The rush to install solar panels on single-family homes is underway.

“I think everyone wants to go solar eventually because it’s good for the environment,” homeowner Shawnee Merriman said.

Some incentives to add solar are changing. The California Public Utilities Commission passed the new net metering rules that change at midnight on April 14.

A Solar system does not need to be installed by April 14, but proof of a sales contract and an interconnection agreement are needed to qualify for the current more generous rules.

Solar experts estimate the new net metering rules will reduce compensation by more than 70%.

Some homeowners are struggling to find solar companies to conduct a site survey to begin the process before the deadline.

“When we started out, we signed our contract on February 27th. I called the local Tesla dealership and I spoke to a human, and he was incredibly helpful and nice and then the process was smooth and any time I had a problem I could call and get an answer, but as the time has gone on it has gotten increasingly worse,” Merriman said.

Merriman reached out to another solar company that is working with her to begin the process, but they can not guarantee they will be able to meet the deadline.

“I am frustrated double fold. I’m frustrated in the big picture that consumers and solar companies are forced to rush in this small amount of time to get in before the incentives go away and then I’m frustrated on a personal level that my experience trying to get solar has been way less than ideal,” Merriman said.

Merriman said she is undecided if she will move forward with the process if she does not make the deadline.