Homeowners Could Receive Financial Help With State's Mortgage Relief Program

Homeowners struggling to pay their mortgage during the pandemic can get some help from the state with the California Mortgage Relief Program.

The Golden State's program was created to help those who have fallen behind on their payments since the COVID-19 pandemic started. In order to be eligible, applicants must show they suffered pandemic-related financial hardships.

Homeowners who missed at least two mortgage payments before the end of June may be eligible for up to $80,000 in relief. Those who have fallen behind on property taxes can get up to $20,000.

The California Mortgage Relief Program uses federal Homeowner Assistance Funds to provide the resource for free; funds do not need to be repaid.

To apply or to learn more, click here.