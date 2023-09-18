Homeless sex offender tried to rob elderly man out for jog: El Cajon police

An elderly man out for a run in East County has to be relieved that a homeless man who allegedly tried to rob him is in police custody.

El Cajon police said Monday that the 73-year-old victim was jogging near Mollison Avenue and Greenfield Drive a little after 11 a.m. on Friday when he was accosted by 41-year-old Ian Farmer, a registered sex offender who grabbed his arm and demanded $5, threatening to Taser the victim as he reached for the older man's wallet.

The man, however, was able to fight off Farmer and fled toward a nearby apartment complex, calling for help. Farmer initially gave chase but broke off his pursuit when he realized the police had been called.

The elderly man was able to give officers a detailed description of Farmer, who was then picked up by police and had his identity confirmed by the victim.

In a news release issued Monday morning, El Cajon police said Farmer has a "lengthy arrest history, including theft, vandalism, domestic violence, and sex with a minor."

Farmer is being held without bail at the San Diego Central Jail, facing charges of elderly abuse and robbery, as well as violating his parole. He is due in court in El Cajon on Tuesday afternoon.

Anybody with information about the incident is being urged to call the El Cajon Police Department at (619) 579-3311. Tips can also be called in anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.