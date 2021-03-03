Homeless San Diegans Recieve Second Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine at Convention Center

A number of San Diegans experiencing homelessness and who are residing at the Convention Center in downtown received their second dose of the Moderna vaccine Wednesday, the city of San Diego said.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department firefighters and lifeguards helped administered vaccines. On Feb. 3, there were 41 people experiencing homelessness and 61 shelter and outreach staff members at the convention center who were eligible, the city of San Diego said.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get San Diego’s latest First Alert Weather and breaking news.

"It has been a unique opportunity to be involved with Operation Shelter to Home over the past year during the COVID-19 pandemic. Being able to offer the vaccinations to this vulnerable population is an important milestone and speaks to the care and effort that the City has placed on protecting the health of our homeless population,” said Deputy Fire-Rescue Chief Chris Heiser, who serves as the Incident Commander for the operation at the Convention Center and oversees the City’s vaccination efforts.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth COVID-19 coverage.

Operation Shelter to Home launched on April 1 by moving individuals already in shelters into the San Diego Convention center to allow for physical distancing.

Hundreds of homeless residents moved into the San Diego Convention Center as part of the mayor’s “Operation Shelter to Home” initiative.

Individuals who are experiencing homelessness and qualify to receive the vaccine are able to make appointments with the county sites.