Homeless sex offender jailed for alleged lewd act in front of teenage girl in El Cajon

By City News Service

A homeless septuagenarian was behind bars Monday on suspicion of committing a lewd act in front of a 17-year-old girl over the weekend at the victim's El Cajon workplace.

Luther James Burden, 76, allegedly confronted the teenager in the business near the intersection of Broadway and Interstate 8 about 1 p.m. Sunday, exposed himself and masturbated before fleeing, according to police. Several of girl's co-workers also witnessed the alleged crime, Lt. Keith MacArthur said.

"She was able to describe the transient and his current location," the lieutenant said.

Officers went to the area identified by the teen and arrested the suspect, who was on parole for a previous lewd-acts conviction.

Burden was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of indecent exposure, annoying or molesting a minor and violating the terms of his parole. He was being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

