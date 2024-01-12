Homeless melee turns fatal in National City

A fight involving three men behind a National City fitness center on Friday escalated into a stabbing that left two of them wounded, one fatally.

The fracas erupted about 10 a.m. at a strip mall on North Euclid Avenue, just north of Division Street, according to police. During the brawl, one of the combatants pulled a knife and stabbed the other two, then fled.

One of the victims died at the scene, Lt. Antonio Ybarra said. Paramedics took the other to a hospital for treatment of wounds of undisclosed severity.

The reason for the fight was unclear. All three men appeared to be homeless, the lieutenant said.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

No description of the assailant was immediately available.