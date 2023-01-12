Homeless Man Stabbed to Death at East Village Encampment ID'd

Authorities Thursday publicly identified a homeless man who was fatally stabbed last weekend in the East Village, allegedly by a fellow transient.

Patrol officers responding to a report of an assault found Francisco Morales, 41, lying mortally wounded in the roadway in the 100 block of 17th Street about 7:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the San Diego Police Department. The victim died at the scene.

The suspected assailant, 57-year-old Paul Bellow, was arrested near the site of the fatal stabbing.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

"The preliminary information gathered was that Bellow entered a woman's tent (in the area), punched her and then threatened to kill her while holding a knife to her throat," SDPD Lt. Jud Campbell alleged. "Shortly after that, he became involved in a physical altercation with (Morales)."

The fight between the two men allegedly ended when Bellow stabbed Morales to death, according to police.

Bellow was treated at a hospital for minor injuries before being booked into county jail on suspicion of murder, burglary, issuing criminal threats and brandishing a weapon.