Homeless encampments cause concern for Spring Valley residents

As you drive along streets in the Spring Valley neighborhood of San Diego County there are homeless encampments scattered about. Those encampments are causing concern for many people in the community.

“Recently we’ve been getting more and more encampments everywhere,” Spring Valley resident Julia Wolfe said.

People in the community said it is an added burden to clean up the trash that is being created and there are safety concerns.

“There’s grown men and people living on our streets like right next to our homes. It’s very loud, it’s aggressive. They hang signs with profanity and vulgarity they block up the sidewalks so in some areas nobody can walk past them anymore. Families can’t go on walks, wheelchairs aren’t accessible and then on top of that, everybody leaves their trash,” Wolfe said.

Wolfe said she has reached out to local departments for help.

“I’ve done everyone I can think of, San Diego County, CalTrans. I’ve reached out to the sheriff, which they actually respond but there’s really nothing they can do to help,” Wolfe said.

In a statement to NBC 7, The San Diego County Sheriff’s Office said the following.

“Like all California law enforcement agencies, the Sheriff’s Office faces numerous challenges in addressing these encampments. Some of the key issues include; balancing the need to enforce laws and maintain public safety with the need to protect the rights of unhoused individuals, navigating complex legal frameworks that govern the removal of encampments, dealing with limited resources and access to treatment and services, and addressing the underlying causes of homelessness such as mental illness, substance abuse, and lack of affordable local housing. Additionally, we must also contend with criticism when enforcing laws related to those experiencing homelessness. These challenges highlight the complex and multifaceted nature of the homeless crisis in our state and region and the difficulties all law enforcement face in addressing it effectively.”

Some residents said they’re contemplating relocating because of the encampments near their home.

“I don’t want to leave but sometimes I think about it. I just want to get away and get to a place where I don’t see this,” resident Elise Rodriguez said.