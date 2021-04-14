‘Home Grown Fun': Alternative to Annual San Diego County Fair Announced

The 22nd District Agricultural Association announced Wednesday it's going to host an alternative to the annual fair called, "HOME*GROWN*FUN."

"The 22nd District Agricultural Association is getting back to our roots to present HOME*GROWN*FUN, a four-week celebration of community and agriculture offering a taste of what San Diegans have grown to love about the annual fair," the Del Mar Fairgrounds said in a statement.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the San Diego County Fair was canceled last year as mass gatherings were banned. The San Diego County Fair is the largest annual event in San Diego County, typically drawing around 1.5 million visitors. In 2018, the fair’s attendance was 1,561,236.

This year, as the Del Mar Fairgrounds serves as a vaccination super station and the continuing limitations due to the orange tier, the annual fair will not open to its full capacity, the fair said in a statement.

"HOME*GROWN*FUN presented by the San Diego County Fair" will be smaller in scale and limited in attendance. It will offer a taste of "fair food favorites", including shopping, food concessionaries, a Ferris wheel and carousel, and agricultural-themed exhibits.

The event will be from June 11 through July 4. All admissions are $10 and children 5 and younger are free. Parking is $12 per vehicle. The fair is also providing a transportation and admission combo ticket for $12. Guests can combine event admission with round-trip fare on North County Transit District’s Coaster, Sprinter, and/or Breeze.

The event will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

All admission and parking passes must be purchased online in advance. To avoid overcrowding, guests are required to select a preferred time but once inside, the length of stay is at the guests' leisure, the fair said.

All guests will be required to wear masks, remain distanced from other guests and hand washing stations will be placed around the fairgrounds.

For more information and details, visit the fair's website.