Roughly $2,000 worth of tools and plants were reported stolen at an Oceanside Home Depot, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

Officers got the call of the alleged theft at around 9:15 a.m. Sunday for the home improvement store on Mission Avenue.

OPD described the suspects as three men.

The group took off in a blue-green Nissan Altima, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPD at (760) 435-4900.

No other information was available.