Home Burglar Arrested in Lemon Grove

A man was arrested for burglary in Lemon Grove Tuesday morning after refusing to surrender to Sheriff's deputies.

Deputies responded to calls of a burglary in progress around 9 a.m. Tuesday at the 1600 block of Colfax Drive in Lemon Grove, Sheriff's Sergeant Zheath Sanchez said.

The suspect, 57, was observed running into the house by deputies who set up a perimeter and attempted to get him to peacefully surrender numerous times but he refused, Sanchez said.

A Chula Vista Police K-9 unit then assisted deputies as they entered the home and took the suspect into custody.

"The suspect was contacted by the K-9 and transported to a local hospital for evaluation," according to Sanchez.

The owners of the house confirmed no one was inside as they were on vacation, he said.

The suspect will be booked into jail on felony burglary charges.

