Hollywood ‘Karen' Accused of Coughing on Man After Appearing to Make False 911 Call

A Hollywood man is thankful that his COVID-19 test came back negative after he says a fellow resident coughed on him and told him she had the coronavirus, after he witnessed her calling 911 on an African American woman who was in their building lobby.

Amour Holloway recorded the video of a woman appearing to call 911 on her and claiming that Halloway was armed.

Chevy Chen, a resident of the building, was next to the woman in the video. He says he got really concerned when the woman, who is also a resident, falsely accused Holloway of being armed.

Holloway refers to the caller as a "Karen," which has become a nickname for someone accused of wielding white privilege.

"The moment I heard, 'She has a weapon,' I knew what this was trying to be," Chen said.

"But when you actually say someone has a weapon and you call the police, then you’re putting my life in danger," Halloway said.

Holloway doesn’t live in the building but used to live nearby. She says a resident had invited her into the lobby to rest because she wasn’t feeling well.

Chen says he wanted to intervene, and when he followed the woman up the stairs, she turned against both Halloway and Chen, coughing on the latter and claiming she had COVID-19.

"It feels really horrible to be coughed on and that really messes with you," Chen said.

Chen said he got tested for COVID-19 and got back negative results a few days later.

NBCLA attempted knocking on the woman’s door and calling her but did not receive a response.