Holiday Market at Petco Park

The Holiday Market has returned for a third year to Gallagher Square at Petco Park!

Now through Friday, December 23 from 4:00 to 10:00 p.m. daily.

Tickets start at $10 for kids and $14 for adults based on date and time selected.

Features local artisan shops, magical lighting displays with new themes, seasonal food and beverage, Santa and other holiday characters (perfect opportunity to get those pictures with Santa!), a 30-foot Christmas Tree and a carousel. New this year, guests can also expect to see live reindeer, carnival games and a giant slide.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

This family friendly event also makes for a great date night and provides the opportunity to pick up the perfect stocking stuffers or handcrafted holiday gifts (great opportunity to support small businesses!).

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit www.padres.com/holidaymarket.