Holiday… Celebrate! The Holiday Bowl Returns With Oregon Rallying Past North Carolina

For the first time since 2019, the San Diego tradition that is the Holiday Bowl was played.

Covid issues prevented the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl from being played the last 2 years.

The Holiday Bowl's return resulted in a great game between Oregon and North Carolina, with the Ducks winning 28-27 after a 4th quarter comeback from a double digit deficit.

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix passed to Chase Cota for a tying touchdown with 21 seconds left to the tie the game at 27. Oregon needed Camden Lewis to make the extra point to take the lead. Lewis made it, but not before the kick bounced off the upright and through for the go-ahead point after.

BO NIX GIVES OREGON THE LEAD WITH 19 SECONDS REMAINING!!!



Nix passed for 205 yards and 2 TD's, both coming in the 4th quarter. Oregon trailed 24-14 with 7 minutes left before Nix and the Ducks mounted their late game charge.

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye passed for 206 yards and 3 TD's.