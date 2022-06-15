Hit History For Padres, Machado Reaches Milestone As Pads Pound Cubs

San Diego Padres slugger Manny Machado made Major League Baseball hit history and joined some elite company in the process.

Here's the list of MLB players to reach 1,5000 hits and 250 home runs before turning 30 years old:

Miguel Cabrera, Albert Pujols, Andruw Jones, Alex Rodriguez, Ken Griffey Jr., Eddie Murray, Ron Santo, Orlando Cepeda, Frank Robinson, Hank Aaron, Eddie Matthews, Willie Mays, Mickey Mantle, Mel Ott, JImmie Fox, Lou Gehrig and now Manny Machado.

All of the above players are Baseball Hall of Famers, except Jones and Machado. Of course, there's a great chance Machado will be in Cooperstown when his career ends.

Machado reached the 1,500 hit mark with a first inning RBI single that put the Padres ahead 1-0.

After that, Machado just kept hitting, adding to his career total. Machado added a 2-run homer and another RBI single, for the game he was 3-4, with a homer and 4 RBI's.

While Machado was the headliner, there were plenty of offensive stars throughout the Padres lineup.

San Diego batters collected 21 hits and scored 19 runs. Five Padres had multiple hits, including 4 players with 3 hits (Machado, Jake Cronenworth, Luke Voit and Jurickson Profar).

As a team, the Padres had 11 extra base hits, tied for the most in any MLB game this season and their most in a game since 2008.

The Padres offensive outburst on Wednesday follows an 12 run effort in Tuesday. Through the first 3 games of this 4-game series in Chicago, the Padres have outscored the Cubs 35-11.

The Padres will look to stay hot Thursday at Wrigley Field as the teams conclude the series.