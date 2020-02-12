Hit-and-Run Victim’s Best Friend Pleads for Suspect’s Surrender

The best friend of a man killed in a hit-and-run crash last month is hoping a big reward offered by Crime Stoppers will entice a witness to come forward with information that leads to an arrest.

On the evening of Jan. 22, Shane Edward Moore, 45, told his friend of 15 years, Nickolas Brown, that he was going on a quick walk to the store.

As he crossed the 5000 block of Clairemont Mesa Boulevard he was hit by an eastbound vehicle then run over by two other cars. The first car continued driving, but a witness noticed what he thought was "garbage in the middle of the street," and then watched an SUV drive over it. That SUV pulled over and called 911.

The San Diego Police Department is still looking for the driver responsible. Based on car parts recovered at the scene, investigators believe the suspect's car is a 2016 or 2017 Honda Accord.

It was last seen traveling eastbound on Clairemont mesa Boulevard over the Interstate 805 overpass.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for a tip that leads to an arrest in the case. SDPD is wondering if any local body shops have done any body work on a similar car since the accident.

NBC 7s Jackie Crea reports with the latest details

Brown said Moore left for a quick trip to the store and was hit moments later. That's when Brown rushed outside.

“I saw a car run over what appeared to be a body and take off,” Brown said the night of the accident. “But when I got there, I recognized what he was wearing and everything else. I knew it was him.”

Brown described Moore as a friend who was always there to help. He said the best thing for the suspected driver to do at this point is to turn themselves in.

"This man was so loved. All we want to see is justice. It's shameful not to come forward," Brown said.

Anyone with information is asked to call SDPD’s Traffic Division at (858) 495-7800 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-847. You can also visit www.sdcrimestoppers.org for information on how to send a web or mobile app tip.