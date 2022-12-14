Hit-and-Run Victim Bites Investigating Officer's Finger in Sabre Springs: SDPD

A San Diego Police Department officer had his finger bitten during a scuffle with the victim of a hit-and-run crash Wednesday evening in Sabre Springs.

Officers responded to the crash on Springbrook Drive near Mil Pitrero Road at around 5:45 p.m.

The driver of a black Ford Ranger pickup truck called police after he was hit by a large, lifted pickup truck, according to SDPD Officer John Buttle.

The lifted truck drove away south on Springbrook towards Scripps Poway Parkway, Buttle said.

Around 10 minutes after officers arrived at the scene, the victim driver became aggressive with officers and paramedics, Buttle said. Then a scuffle broke out between the driver and at least one officer, and the driver bit the officer's finger, according to Buttle.

The officer was taken to an area hospital. Buttle said the officer might need stitches.

The driver who bit the officer was arrested and faces unknown charges.