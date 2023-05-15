Hit-and-Run

Hit-and-Run Driver Sought in Deadly Bay Terraces Crash: SDPD

By Karla Rendon

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police in San Diego’s southeast are seeking the public’s help in locating a driver who left the scene of a deadly crash early Sunday.

The incident was reported shortly before 2:30 a.m. Sunday on the 6100 block of Paradise Valley Road in Bay Terraces, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD). There, a 2000 Honda Civic making a left turn onto Munda Road was broadsided by a 2003 Ford F150 that was traveling on Paradise Valley Road.

SDPD said there were four occupants in the Honda, two of who died at the hospital. Law enforcement did not released the names of the deceased, but described them as a 25-year-old woman and a 20-year-old woman.

The driver of the pickup truck fled the scene on foot, according to police. That individual remains at large.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

This article tagged under:

Hit-and-RunSan DiegoSan Diego Police Departmentcrashbay terraces
