Hit-and-Run Driver Slams Into Apartment, Leaves Lots of Damage

A hit-and-run driver left a whole lot of damage at an apartment near La Mesa Thursday, police said.

The San Diego Police Department said an unknown driver plowed into an apartment unit at Alvarado Road and 70th Street at around 7 p.m. Thursday. The driver took off, and the incident wasn’t reported until Friday morning, police said.

Nicole Gomez

One of the apartment’s bedrooms took the brunt of the hit. Police said that room belongs to a U.S. military service member who is away on training.

Police roped off the unit and were checking out the scene of the hit-and-run Friday morning. Officers told NBC 7 they were waiting on a structural engineer to assess the damage.

No one was hurt. There is no information yet on who may have hit the home.