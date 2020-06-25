Hit-And-Run Driver Plows Into Man Standing Near Park in Spring Valley: CHP

A man was seriously hurt Wednesday evening when a hit-and-run driver plowed into him as he stood in the driveway of a park in Spring Valley, California Highway Patrol officials said.

CHP Officer Travis Garrow said the pedestrian was standing in the driveway to Goodland Acres Park on the north side of Troy Street, east of Central Avenue, just before 6 p.m.

An unknown driver in what investigators believe was a gold-colored Honda Civic was traveling westbound on Troy Street and hit the pedestrian. Garrow said investigators still don’t know why the driver veered from his path and onto the driveway.

The man standing near the park suffered major injuries and was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital. His condition is unknown. No one else was hurt.

Meanwhile, Garrow said the driver fled the area; he was last seen driving southbound on Central Avenue from Troy Street.

The hit-and-run is under investigation. CHP officials haven’t determined if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the hit-and-run can reach out to the CHP’s El Cajon area office at (619) 401-2000.