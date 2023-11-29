Hit-and-run driver pleads not guilty in Thanksgiving crash that killed Campo father

Family and friends of Austin Spirz nearly filled an El Cajon courtroom Wednesday to get a look at the man who they say turned their lives upside down.

“He was a perfect man,” said Jason Spirz, Austin’s dad. “He coached a Little League team.”

Gary Baker, 45, is accused of hitting Spirz with his Jeep Wrangler on Thanksgiving and driving off.

“Why didn't you call 911, why didn't you stop,” wondered Brandy Pinkston, Austin’s mother-in-law. “Why? Those seconds and minutes are extreme."

Baker crossed the solid double yellow line on the road and hit hitting Spirz, who was on a motorcycle, according to the CHP.

One of Spirz’s friends who was following him in a car, about a mile and a half back, immediately pulled over to try and help him and called 911. By the time first responders arrived, it was too late.

Spirz leaves behind three little girls ages 4, 8 and 9, and his wife of 10 years, Audrie Spirz.

“They're asking questions,” said Pinkston, referring to Austin’s daughters. “I think it's starting to set in. The 4-year-old asked Aubrey, ‘Mommy, did they get the guy who killed Daddy?’"

What makes Spirz's death more tragic is that this isn't the first time this year his family has experienced loss.

Just eight months ago, Spirz's younger brother also lost his life in a crash.

“Grief and trauma have affected me in really strange ways and it's led me to want to stand up and make it right,” said Audrie Spirz.

Baker was arrested the day after the crash. His girlfriend called the police to report he had been involved in a crash, according to the prosecution.

As for the Spirz family, they're holding on to each other hoping to find closure in the criminal justice system.

“We need justice, he needs justice, these girls need justice, his dad needs justice, his family needs justice,” said Pinkston.

Baker is charged with one count of hit and run with death. If convicted, he faces up to four years in prison.