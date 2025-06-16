Protester injured by hit-and-run driver in downtown Los Angeles

Authorities were searching for a hit-and-run driver Sunday after striking and injuring a woman in downtown Los Angeles.

The crash happened around 7:26 p.m. near 5th and Hill Street, according to the LAPD.

Protesters said they were blocking the intersection when the 20-year-old woman was hit. After the crash, the driver of the red Toyota sped off.

Minutes later, paramedics rushed the injured protester to the hospital with a leg injury. She is in stable condition, according to officials.

Police are investigating the crash as a hit-and-run.