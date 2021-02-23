Hit-and-Run Driver Arrested for Slamming Into Woman While Doing ‘Donuts': SDPD

A hit-and-run motorist accused of doing "donuts" in the middle of an intersection in San Diego and slamming into a 25-year-old woman, who suffered life-threatening injuries, has been arrested, according to San Diego police.

"The vehicle did a wide 'donut' and the crowd moved north to avoid being hit," Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department said over the weekend. "The pedestrian did not move and was struck by the vehicle."

The woman was struck by a green 1991 Lexus a little after midnight on Feb. 13 in the middle of the intersection of Carroll Canyon and Scranton roads in Sorrento Valley, Heims said.

Investigators on Sunday were able to locate the car in the 7000 block of Whipple Avenue in the University City neighborhood of San Diego, where they took the alleged driver, Liam Patrick O'Connor, into custody.

Police said on Tuesday that O'Connor, 23, faces several charges, including felony hit-and-run and reckless driving.

San Diego police urged anyone with information regarding the crash to call the traffic division at 858-495-7800. Tips can also be called in anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.