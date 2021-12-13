Hit-and-Run

Hit-and-Run at Temecula Border Patrol Station Shuts Down Northbound I-15

The investigation is ongoing

By Brooke Martell and Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Traffic is snarled along northbound Interstate 15 in Temecula following a hit-and-run crash involving a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent.

The incident was reported overnight Monday after the agent was struck by a hit-and-run driver at the border checkpoint just north of Rainbow Valley Boulevard. Caltrans said all northbound lanes of the freeway have been shut down due to the incident.

Bumper-to-bumper traffic is expected until further notice as motorists are diverted to a lane at the border checkpoint dedicated to semi-truck inspections. It is unclear when I-15 northbound will reopen.

Details on what led up to the crash were not immediately clear. Law enforcement did not release details on a suspect vehicle.

It is unclear if the CBP agent was injured in the hit-and-run. The investigation is ongoing.

