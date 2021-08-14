History in the Desert: Padres No-Hit by Rookie in his 1st MLB Start

Tyler Gilbert is a 27-year-old rookie who spent four years as a relief pitcher before stretching back out as a starter this season. He had never gone more than 6.0 innings in any professional outing. On Saturday night he made his first career Major League start against the Padres.

It was worth the wait. Tyler Gilbert threw a no-hitter.

The lefty was masterful, allowing just three baserunners (all walks to Tommy Pham) and striking out five to record the 3rd no-hitter in Arizona franchise history. It's also the 4th time in big league history anyone has thrown a no-no in his first MLB start and the first since 1953.

Joe Musgrove started for the Padres and had one nightmare inning. Musgrove, who threw the first no-no in Padres franchise history this season, allowed five runs in the first. He did the Friars a solid in figuring out how to get through 5.0 innings with six runs allowed but that fast start by Arizona gave Gilbert a nice big cushion to work with.

Gilbert took that and ran with it. He was efficient with his pitches, throwing (by today's standards) a tidy 102 of them to make history. Gilbert's first three big league appearances were out of the bullpen. Something tells me he won't be leaving the rotation for at least a little while.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Meanwhile, it's the 4th straight loss the Padres have suffered to a last-place team. Craig Stammen gets the start on Sunday in what's going to be another bullpen day for the Padres, who still don't know if they'll have Yu Darvish available to start on Monday when the open a 3-game series in Colorado.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.