Historic Balboa Park Pool Reopens After $2.5 Million Renovation

Local dignitaries including San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria officially reopened the Bud Kearns Municipal Pool in Balboa Park Saturday after completion of a $2.5 million renovation.

The project began in May 2020 at the pool in the Morley Field Sports Complex, at 2229 Morley Field, and included replacing internal operating systems that were originally installed in 1932.

A new pool recirculation system and overflow recovery gutter system were installed along with new pool stairs, risers, handrails and deck edging to improve visibility and safety.

"We're excited for the reopening of this beloved community pool," Gloria said. "These extensive renovations restore and enhance the accessibility of Bud Kearns Pool so that it can be enjoyed by all San Diegans for generations to come."

Councilman Stephen Whitburn and the grandson of Bud Kearns cut the ceremonial ribbon to officially reopen the pool.

"Bud Kearns Municipal Pool has been a spot for District 3 residents of all ages to get exercise, learn to swim, or have fun in the water," said Whitburn, who represents the district. "I am happy that this facility has reopened with the upgrades so that it can continue to be a place for families to enjoy for many more decades to come."

Bud Kearns Municipal Pool opened on Jan. 1, 1933, and was the first municipal pool in the city of San Diego. In the 1950s, the pool was renamed for former San Diego Recreation Director Bud Kearns.

"Bud Kearns knew that sports participation helps young people grow into good citizens," John Kearns said of his grandfather.