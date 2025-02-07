Hillsdale Middle School temporarily locked down after report of suspicious person

A middle school in an unincorporated area bordering El Cajon was under a lockdown for 15 minutes Thursday following a report of an armed 46-year-old man in front of the campus.

Deputies responded to the 1300 block of Brabham Street, near Jamacha Road, around 3:30 p.m. Thursday regarding reports of a suspicious man armed with a weapon near Hillsdale Middle School, prompting the campus to be under lockdown for 15 minutes, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

A man fitting the description was located by deputies outside the campus and detained for questioning. He was in possession of a non-lethal handgun powered by carbon dioxide.

"After an investigation, it was determined the man had not committed a crime and he was released on scene," sheriff's officials said in a statement.

Deputies continued to work with school staff and campus safety officers from the Cajon Valley Union School District, who had previous negative encounters with the man. As a result of these incidents, deputies were able to obtain an emergency temporary protective order against the man, so he cannot come near the school, the sheriff's office reported.

As a precaution, sheriff's deputies will conduct extra patrols at Hillsdale Middle School on Friday, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information regarding criminal or suspicious activity was encouraged to call the San Diego County Sheriff's Office at 858-868-3200 or 911.