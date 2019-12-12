Hillcrest’s Shopping Tour Adds Spirit to Holiday Shopping

Add some holiday cheer to your shopping on Thursday during the Hillcrest neighborhood's annual "Taste 'n' Tinis" event.

The self-guided tour allows shoppers, cocktails in hand, to take a tour through Hillcrest's restaurants, shops and other small businesses. Hungry browsers will be able to sample a variety of dishes and desserts.

For each purchase at a local business, you can be entered in a drawing for a shopping spree worth $2,500 in Hillcrest.

Hillcrest is one of the best places in San Diego to shop. Plus the neighborhood is a culinary and cocktail paradise. Come out and see & taste for yourself! Don't forget the annual community shopping event Taste 'n' Tinis is tomorrow! Get tickets here: https://t.co/6Xt2OBAFrI pic.twitter.com/xiIHKvxl0a — Fabulous Hillcrest (@FabHillcrest) December 11, 2019

Tickets are still on sale for $30 and includes a collectible martini glass on top of one sample at each participating location, which this year includes Bo-beau Kitchen, Cody's Home and Gift, Gossip Grill, Hillcrest Brewing Company and others.

The event starts at 4 p.m. on Thursday night. You can find a list of participating businesses and tickets here.

Find more holiday-themed events in the city of San Diego here.