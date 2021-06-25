Hillcrest

Hillcrest Shooting Victim Hospitalized After Armed Robbery

A man was shot in the leg and robbed in Hillcrest overnight, police said.

The 31-year-old victim was walking in the 3700 block of Sixth Avenue between Pennsylvania and Robinson avenues a little before 12:30 a.m., according to investigators. While he was talking on his cell phone, a man came up from behind and demanded the victim's fanny pack he was carrying, San Diego Officer Tony Martinez said.

The area is a fairly quiet part of the neighborhood, mostly occupied by businesses that were closed at the time, including the Lotus Thai and Tajima Ramen Bar restaurants, and the Record City shop.

When the man refused the demand, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot him in the leg, then took the fanny pack and fled, Martinez said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries, according to the police.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting was asked call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477, where tips can be called in anonymously.

