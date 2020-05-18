Hillcrest Salon Hopes County Supervisors Favor Mayor’s Reopening Plan

A plan floated Monday by San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer involves opening some phase 3 businesses ahead of schedule, including salons like Eco Chic in Hillcrest.

“The moment we get the green light, so do you,” Eco Chic representative Lacie Ward said.

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors is voting on an accelerated reopening plan Tuesday that includes a pilot program specific to the city of San Diego. Ward said her salon has planning for their day to come, and said there is already a plan in place to keep employees and customers safe.

“Are we going to be wearing masks? Of course, our staff will be,” Ward said. “We’re asking our clients to wear masks as well. Gloves will be changed intermittently.”

According to Ward, physical distance between clients won’t be a big issue, partly because appointments never overlap.

“We don’t have the next person waiting in the salon for you to finish your services,” she said.

While Ward and some local leaders may be ready to reopen, it’s really up to Governor Gavin Newsom.

After getting the doors open comes the next obstacle: gaining client trust.

“Ramping up the economy is not going to happen overnight, it’s going to demand patience as folks figure out where they feel comfortable and safe doing business,” County Supervisor Diane Jacob said.

But Ward thinks being open in the first place should be looked at as a positive sign.

“We wouldn’t be opening our front door if it wasn’t safe to do so,” she said.

Faulconer’s plan is only a pilot program, and still faces a vote by county leaders. If it's not approved, it could be several more weeks until Eco Chic and other salons reopen.