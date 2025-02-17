It's been more than a decade since conversations started on what has now become plans for the Pride Promenade on Normal Street. The major project will transform much of the street off University Avenue near the Pride flag into a public pedestrian friendly destination in the heart of San Diego's designated LGBTQ cultural district.

The nearly $28 million promenade is being funded by the City of San Diego and the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG). The city's $17 million portion will come primarily from parking meter fees, which city council recently doubled.

Businesses in the area are expected to benefit from a significant increase in people coming to enjoy a children's play area, more than a mile of rainbow colored bikes lanes, and other green and public spaces.

Alex Marin is the cook at Rosemary and Thyme Cafe . He is also the owner of the Hillcrest brunch spot only open weekends along with an adjoining bar.

“Everything has been a struggle. It's been ups and downs," Marin said. "You think you’re going to close one year, and the next year you’re doing a little bit better. So, you just continue to keep it going.”

Marin’s businesses are located just a few feet away and across the street from the Pride flag on University Avenue.

A ceremonial groundbreaking finally happened Sunday morning along Normal Street.

Mayor Todd Gloria was joined by civic leaders and members of the Hillcrest community to celebrate the start of construction.

The Hillcrest Business Association has made the promenade a priority. In turn, Executive Director Benjamin Nicholls said challenges like homelessness and inflation will be addressed, too.

"The best way for us to grow out of any challenges is to create business and activity and energy. This place over the years has become the gathering spot.”

Ryan Finstad and his wife Kathryn Cheng are raising their young daughters nearby in Mission Hills. They happened to be going to the nearby Farmer's Market when the saw the groundbreaking event happening. “We were actually thinking about biking here today, but we weren’t sure we’d find [places to park our bicycles].So, we decided to drive but we would love to bike over here," Finstad said.

There is also a promise by city leaders to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion in every program and opportunity offered in the public space

“It’s more important than ever to celebrate our Pride," said Nicole Murray Ramirez, speaking from the podium at Sunday's groundbreaking. He is a life-long LGBTQ advocate who was also named the Honorary Mayor of Hillcrest.

"[We must show] that we are a loving caring community that welcomes all including those who are undocumented and refugees," Murray Ramirez said.

Pride Promenade is the latest in a series of actions supporting San Diego’s LGBTQ community, including dedicating Harvey Milk Street, creating Pride Plaza and raising the Pride Flag, establishing an LGBTQ cultural district, and opening the City’s AIDS Memorial last December.

The Pride Promenade project is expected to be completed in late 2026.