Police are investigating the circumstances around a body that was found just several hundred feet from a middle school in Balboa Park Sunday morning.

A man in his 20s was found dead with trauma to his upper body on Albert Street near Roosevelt Middle School, according to the San Diego Police Department.

A passerby noticed the man lying on the ground at 5:30 a.m., police said. The person called 911 and tried to perform live-saving measures until paramedics arrived.

Officials then confirmed the man had died at the scene.

The victim has not yet been identified, SDPD said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call SDPD’s Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.