Hiker missing from Black Mountain trail: San Diego police

San Diego police are asking for the public's help in finding an at-risk woman who disappeared on Sunday morning while on a Black Mountain hiking trail.

On Sunday morning, Diem Le Nguyen, a 50-year-old woman, was hiking on Nighthawk Trail on Black Mountain, located at 9711 Oviedo Way.

Her disappearance came during San Diego County's first heat wave of the summer, with an excessive heat watch in effect for the mountains until 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Nguyen was hiking with a group but when they stopped halfway up around 8 a.m., she went ahead to finish the trail alone, SDPD said.

At 9:30 a.m., she contacted her group, telling them she had reached the end of the trail.

Since then, she has not made contact or been seen, police say. She is considered missing-at-risk because of the hot weather and difficulty of the trail.

Nguyen was last seen wearing a black shirt with a pink heart on the front, black pants, black backpack, sunglasses and a beige, wide-brimmed hat.

She stands about 5 foot, 1 inch tall, 105 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. SDPD shared a photo that was taken of her on Sunday.

If you or anyone you know has information related to Nguyen's whereabouts, please call 911 and reference Case Number 24-50182.