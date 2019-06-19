Local Surf Shop Teaching Lessons To Girls, Foster Youth

The company, Everyday California, got a permit in May and is now allowed to teach surf lessons in La Jolla Shores. (Published 2 hours ago)

A local company wants everyone to go surfing USA and is one step closer thanks to a permit approval in May.

Everyday California, based in La Jolla, secured a surf permit allowing the company to give surf lessons in La Jolla Shores for the first time.

Only four permits are given out by the City of San Diego for the La Jolla Shores area once every five years.

"The area is a Marine Protected Zone so getting a permit is strict," said Peter Kosulin, General Manger of Everyday California.

Now that Everyday California has the permit, it will allow the shop to add dozens of local jobs to the area and teach more locals how to surf.

"La Jolla Shores is one of the most perfect beaches to learn how to surf," said Kosulin. "It's a beginner spot, so the waves tend to be much better for that than other places in the world."

Everyday California plans to give lessons to orphan youth and foster kids. It will also put emphasis on teaching more girls to surf.

"The ocean is for everybody: boy, girl, man woman," said Kosulin. "It's a sport that everyone can enjoy."

San Diego County is already ahead of the wave for female surfers, hosting the annual Supergirl Surf Pro competition in Oceanside every year.

June 20 is International Surfing Day, an annual effort to spread appreciation of the sport of surfing and sustainability of ocean resources.