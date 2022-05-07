High Winds, Beach Hazards Expected in San Diego County

Parts of San Diego County are in for a windy weekend, with gusts up to 60 or even 70 mph expected in the deserts and mountains, the National Weather Service said Saturday.

A wind advisory was issued from noon Saturday to 6 p.m Monday for the desert and mountain areas, with general west winds of 25 to 35 mph expected.

The strongest winds were expected Sunday afternoon and evening, reducing visibility in blowing sand in the deserts. The weather service warned drivers to use extra caution, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle.

#Windadvisory for the mountains and deserts through Monday night. Expect gusty westerly winds that could reach up to 70 mph! @nbcsandiego pic.twitter.com/mT2s0jmJc4 — Brooke Martell (@BrookeMartell) May 7, 2022

Marine clouds were extensive early Saturday morning over San Diego County coastal and valley areas. A weak eddy was evident in satellite imagery and in coastal observations.

High temperatures along the coast Saturday were predicted to be 66 to 67 degrees with overnight lows of around 56. Valley highs were expected to be 75 to 80, with overnight lows of 48 to 55.

Highs in the mountains were expected to be 72 to 81 with overnight lows of 42 to 49, and highs in the deserts were predicted to be 97 to 102 with overnight lows of 60 to 68.

A beach hazards statement was issued Saturday by the NWS through Sunday evening in coastal areas, with rough surf and strong rip currents creating dangerous swimming conditions. Swimmers were urged to stay out of the water to avoid hazardous conditions.

Heading to the coast today? A beach hazards statement will be in place through Sunday night. Rough and strong rip currents are likely. @nbcsandiego pic.twitter.com/bBK3W0BVO3 — Brooke Martell (@BrookeMartell) May 7, 2022

Sunday was forecast to be cooler by 5 to 10 degrees. The strong coastal eddy Sunday should bring breezy south winds of 10-15 mph gusting to 20 mph in the coastal areas in the morning, shifting west in the afternoon with the sea breeze.

Tuesday and Wednesday were expected to be cool and windy, similar to Sunday and Monday.

More strong winds were predicted for Wednesday and may require more wind advisories or warnings in the mountains and deserts, a forecaster said. Pacific moisture may cause spotty showers Wednesday.

Thursday was expected to be a little warmer, but still breezy.

Friday was forecast to be warmer with highs closer to where they should be for mid-May, and the winds could be lighter, the NWS said.