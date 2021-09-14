High Voter Turnout Expected in San Diego for California's Recall Election

It’s a big day for California voters as they decide the fate of Gov. Gavin Newsom in the first recall election since 2003.

A high voter turnout is anticipated as droves of San Diegans are expected to flock to the polls Tuesday for Election Day. Already more than 830,000 ballots were received and the San Diego Registrar of Voters said it expects a 70% turnout for this election.

"I think it's my duty as a registered voter to do my duty, so that's the reason I'm coming," said one voter who cast their ballot at the Registrar of Voters’ office on Monday.

"We all should be voting,” another said. “It's a way to express our opinions and beliefs through those that we vote for," one said.

Gig Conaughton of the County Communications Office said there are 1,970,708 registered voters in the San Diego County as of Aug. 31, with 805,082 Democratic voters, 535,288 Republicans, 517,424 nonpartisan and 112,914 listed as other party voters.

Voters are asked two questions on this year’s ballot:

Should Gov. Gavin Newsom be recalled? Who should replace him?

Over 830,000 mail ballots have been received! Once signatures on the mail ballot return envelopes are verified, they will be sorted into batches of 200 by jurisdiction.

If more than 50% of voters vote to recall the governor, the replacement candidate with the most votes will take office. A crowded pool of more than 40 candidates has been listed on the ballot, with room for a write-in.

The special election effort began in June 2020 when petitioners gathered more than 1.6 million signatures in support that were verified, which allowed the movement to progress.

NBC 7's Omari Fleming takes a look at late pushes from both side of the aisle to get late voters to the polls.