High Surf, Rip Currents Headed for San Diego County Beaches This Weekend

It may be a good weekend for sunbathing on the sand, but maybe hold off on getting in the water

By Renee Schmiedeberg

Beachgoers across San Diego County will be hit with strong rip currents and high surf risk this late August weekend, according to the National Weather Service of San Diego.

The strongest rip currents and highest surf are expected north of Carlsbad and Orange County, with potential to reach 7 feet, the NWS added.

Always swim near a lifeguard, the NWS advises, as rip currents can be life-threatening to anyone entering the surf because they can be powerful enough to push even the strongest swimmers out to sea.

Rip currents are powerful channels of water moving away from the shore. They are strongest near inlets, jetties and piers, the NWS said.

As for the rest of the weather, this week's monsoonal moisture will move away from Southern California during the weekend, leaving little to no chance of rain and dry conditions across mountains and deserts.

Sunny and hot conditions will prevail throughout much of the county, but an onshore wind will help cool down folks in the heat.

Expect hot conditions to prevail next week, increasing in temperature toward the end of the week.

